After being abandoned by his family, a man sets his house on fire and tries to kill himself in Ticul

After setting fire to his house, the man lay down in his hammock to await his death
TICUL, YUCATAN (SSP).- Disappointed because his wife and children abandoned him, a 36-year-old man decided to set fire to his house, in Ticul, and then lay down to sleep in his hammock, to patiently wait for death to arrive.
On March 2, inside a property in the neighborhood of San Juan, in Ticul, the subject was drinking alcoholic beverages, and minutes later, he was setting the house on fire.
So he did, and when he saw that the fire was big enough, he lay down in his hammock to wait for the flames to ablaze him too.
But his relatives realized what was happening, and called the fire department. But as time went by the residents of Colonia San Juan started to put out the fire with buckets of water and water hoses.
Finally, when the firefighters arrived, they were able to rescue the subject who was still inside the house.
The man has to be taken urgently to the Ticul Health Center to be assessed since in addition to burns he could also have suffered intoxication.
Suicide prevention hotlines in Yucatan
In Yucatan, there are several lines for suicide prevention, which can be useful in a moment of desperation:
Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075.
Facebook: Save a Life Radio.
Suicide Care Program (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man arrested in Hunucma accused of homicide
HUNUCMÁ, YUCATAN (March 04, 2022).- The.
-
The National Institute of Migration reported that all Ukrainian citizens in Yucatan are safe
The National Migration Institute (INM) reported.
-
Mexican Air Force plane flies back to Mexico with 81 people who managed to leave Ukraine
The Mexican Air Force flight to.
-
Aldea Tulum Plus: a project that contributes to a more orderly and sustainable urban environment
With an Open House, Grupo CADU.
-
Apple, Boeing, and Ford among other major firms suspend all operations in Russia
Apple said on Tuesday, March 1st,.
-
Hugo Lopez Gatel says: “It’s not time to relax health measures yet”
On Wednesday, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health.
-
Ukrainians and Russians are traveling to Mexico to try entering the US crossing southern border
A growing number of Russians and.
-
Zelensky has survived three assassination attempts
Third Assassination Attempt on Zelensky Fails.
-
Volodymyr Zelensky declared: The end of the world has arrived
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.
-
5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Veracruz
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked a small.
Leave a Comment