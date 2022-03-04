After being abandoned by his family, a man sets his house on fire and tries to kill himself in Ticul

After setting fire to his house, the man lay down in his hammock to await his death

TICUL, YUCATAN (SSP).- Disappointed because his wife and children abandoned him, a 36-year-old man decided to set fire to his house, in Ticul, and then lay down to sleep in his hammock, to patiently wait for death to arrive.

On March 2, inside a property in the neighborhood of San Juan, in Ticul, the subject was drinking alcoholic beverages, and minutes later, he was setting the house on fire.

So he did, and when he saw that the fire was big enough, he lay down in his hammock to wait for the flames to ablaze him too.

But his relatives realized what was happening, and called the fire department. But as time went by the residents of Colonia San Juan started to put out the fire with buckets of water and water hoses.

Finally, when the firefighters arrived, they were able to rescue the subject who was still inside the house.

The man has to be taken urgently to the Ticul Health Center to be assessed since in addition to burns he could also have suffered intoxication.

Suicide prevention hotlines in Yucatan

In Yucatan, there are several lines for suicide prevention, which can be useful in a moment of desperation:

Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075.

Facebook: Save a Life Radio.

Suicide Care Program (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments