Taxi driver murdered in Progreso, Yucatan

PROGRESO, YUCATAN., August 12, 2020.- A taxi driver who provided transportation service from Progreso to Chicxulub was killed with a knife by the passenger he was carrying. The victim was identified as José Gabriel Macdonald Sánchez.

The crime occurred on Calle 27 (between 10 and 12) on the road to Chicxulub, just one block away from the former Club Cocoteros.

According to reports, the young taxi driver had his jugular cut off and he died inside the car. The assault and crime occurred shortly after 10 at night, on Tuesday, August 11th.

Municipal and state police officers arrived at the scene of the murder, where they cordoned off the area and started the corresponding investigation.

There are unconfirmed versions that one of the alleged criminals was arrested. The murdered taxi driver was only 25 years old.

Progreso taxi drivers are asking the municipal and state authorities for justice.

