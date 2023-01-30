Three dead, four wounded in California shooting

At least three people were killed and four wounded on Saturday, January 28th, during a shooting in a high-class neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. local police said.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of the morning, around 2:50 local time, and took place in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, right next to the popular Beverly Hills area.

According to police, the injured were transported to a hospital located at the University of California (UCLA).

Police have not provided details about the origin or circumstances of the shooting.

The state of California, one of the most progressive in the U.S., has been the scene in recent days of several shootings that have been brought to public attention.

Last weekend, ten people were killed when a man started shooting inside a dance hall in Monterey Park, a mostly Asian suburb near Los Angeles.

Following that event, another shooting occurred on Monday night in the California town of Half Moon Bay, in which seven people lost their lives.

According to Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-profit project that tracks gun violence in the country, so far in 2023 there have been 42 “mass shootings” and more than 3,200 people have been killed by guns, more than half of them by suicide.

GVA defines a mass shooting as one that results in three victims, whether dead or wounded, not including the perpetrator of the attack if he or she died or was injured during the event.

TYT Newsroom