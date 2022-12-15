Seriously injured senior citizen hit by a car had to be airlifted to hospital

A senior citizen was airlifted by helicopter to Merida to be treated in a hospital in the Yucatan capital after suffering a severe cranioencephalic traumatism.

According to information provided by the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP), the man, originally from the municipality of Muna, was riding his bicycle on the highway that connects this locality with the police station of San José Tipceh, when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle known in Yucatan as a “ghost car“.

The collision threw him off the road, leaving his body lying in the middle of the road, where he was found seriously injured by people passing by, who immediately called the emergency number 911.

Observing the injuries and a severe wounds that caused his head to bleed, they immediately called emergency services and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Muna.

However, after evaluation, it was determined that he needed to receive specialized medical attention, so the SSP air ambulance was requested.

The arrival of the Bell 429 helicopter with license plate XC-MED to Merida took place shortly after 1:00 pm and it landed at the archery field of the Unidad Deportiva Inalambrica.

The SSP ambulance Y-16 was already waiting at that place, from where four paramedics came out and helped in the descent of the medical patient, who arrived on board a stretcher, restrained by straps and with an immobilizer on his neck.

He was taken to the “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” General Hospital, located next to the sports venue, where medical personnel were already waiting for him in an operating room to perform surgery.

TYT Newsroom







