Walmart opens distribution center in Yucatan

Walmart de México y Centroamérica announced the official inauguration of the first omnichannel distribution center (Cedis) in the country, located in Mérida, Yucatán, which required an investment of 1.14 billion pesos. In a statement, the country’s largest supermarket chain said that the space began operations in March this year.

This warehouse has approximately 200 thousand square meters and distributes merchandise directly to more than 90 stores of different business formats of the company: Bodega Aurrera, Walmart, Superama and Sam’s Club, as well as for eCommerce orders, in the states of Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

“Walmart de México y Centroamérica maintains its investment plans in the country to generate sources of employment, technological innovation and opportunities for Mexican families,” stated the company.

725 direct jobs and more than 1,450 indirect jobs were created with the complex . The company chaired by Guilherme Loureiro in the region said that this is part of its objectives to bring products closer to its 2,580 stores in the Republic.

“The Yucatecans are witnesses once again that the economic reactivation of the State is on the right track. A reactivation that has only been possible thanks to the coordinated work between the government, private companies and civil society”, the statement said.

With investments like the ones Walmart is making, this is how we promote and transform the local economy, generating jobs and boosting the economic dynamics of Yucatán, turning it into a logistics hub. For all this, I congratulate the Walmart de México y Centroamérica company for this Distribution Center and I thank them for their trust in betting on the state of Yucatán, ”said Mauricio Vila Dosal, Governor of Yucatan.

