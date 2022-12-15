Progreso police officers discharged after leaving man in coma

In an official communiqué, the Progreso City Hall informed that three police officers involved in the aggression against a citizen, who is now in a coma, were suspended from their positions.
According to the municipal authority, two investigations are currently ongoing into the events which occurred on December 4 at a checkpoint on the Progreso-Merida exit.
The first investigation is internal by the Progreso City Hall and the second is in charge of the State Attorney General’s Office.
The authorities indicate that since they became aware of the facts, the decision was made to temporarily suspend the three uniformed officers involved in the events, in order to provide an efficient development of the investigation.
They also indicated that they have already been in contact with the victim’s relatives to provide openness in the process and a channel of communication open to cooperation.
The municipal authority indicated that they are committed to transparency and the implementation of human rights to remain firm and get to the bottom of the facts. They also reiterated their collaboration with the FGE to provide elements that could clarify what happened.
Complaints against the Police of Progreso
With respect to the communiqué issued by the municipal authority, several users of the social networks indicated that ‘something serious had to happen for them to take action on the matter‘, reiterating that there have been too many complaints of alleged abuse of authority by both state and municipal police officers in the port.
TYT Newsroom
