Enjoy the evening with a New Year’s Eve Party Healthy Appetizer!

Looking for a fresh and healthy appetizer for the New Year’s Eve party? This recipe is great for our not so cold winter in Merida, or at the beach, we bet you’ll love these flavorful watermelon feta skewers, and these could become your go to menu for your parties!
Instructions
- Skewer watermelon, feta, and mint together with miniature skewer sticks. Season with preferred seasoning blend (Italian, Everything Bagel, etc.) or drizzle with balsamic.
Variations
- Add prosciutto for an extra punch of protein.
- Swap watermelon cubes for ripe blackberries, strawberries, pineapple or peach slices.
- Try mozzarella instead of feta cheese.
- Drizzle with a flavored balsamic
- Use basil instead of mint leaves.
- Add a cucumber slice for extra crunch.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
