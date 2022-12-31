Second ‘apocryphal’ car dealership denounced at the Merida airport

For the third consecutive day, people have gone to the module of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) at the Merida airport to denounce non-compliance with car rental contracts by companies that are not from Yucatan.
According to the official report, on Thursday, December 29th, Luis Armando Oliver Alejos showed up and stated that he paid 10,000 pesos for a rental car from a company supposedly called Rental Cars, but upon arriving in Merida he found out that there is no such company and none of the agencies operating in the air terminal have an agreement with that rental company.
After verifying or verifying that there is indeed no agency of that name in or around the air terminal, he gave Oliver Alejos a copy of a form to be submitted with the background of the case and to the offices of the agency, located in Mexico City, so that a representative of the company can be located and summoned and thus initiate the process of conciliation and refund of what he paid for the rental car.
TYT Newsroom
