    • People from 40 to 49 years of age will now be vaccinated against Covid in Merida

    Governor Vila announces the continuation of this campaign with the next age group.

    MÉRIDA, Yucatan – Governor Mauricio Vila announced that starting this Wednesday, June 9th, vaccinations against the Covid-19 coronavirus will begin to be administered to people between 40 and 49 years of age in Mérida.

    These vaccines had already begun to be applied a few days ago in some municipalities but had not reached citizens of the state capital yet.

