Civilians throw stones at municipal police officers in Motul, Yucatan

A brawl between eight young bricklayers in a drunken foreman, for unfinished work, ended with damage to a private vehicle and a patrol car.

Apparently, two officers were injured when they were hit with stones to the head, although this version was not confirmed.

The events were recorded on Thursday, December 26th, around 9:30, on Calle 5 of the Felipe Carrillo Puerto neighborhood of Motul, Yucatan.

Those involved got drunk together, but when a group of them did not finish the part that corresponded to them in the work, the discussion began and they went from words to physical violence.

Locals saw that the fight was getting serious because both sides were throwing stones at each other, so they called 911 immediately.

When the police officers arrived, the masons forgot their confrontation and joined in stoning the officers’ patrol, and they also damaged a private car that was passing by.

Apparently, two police officers were injured, since the projectiles hit their heads when the builders entrenched themselves in the construction site to continue throwing stones.

Some relatives of the construction workers, who live near the site, came to the place and joined the attack against the officers.

Reinforcements from the Municipal Police and the state SSP arrived on site but were unable to arrest anyone because the attackers fled the scene.

TYT Newsroom







