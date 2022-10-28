This is how Hanal Pixán is celebrated in Campeche

A tradition of utmost importance in the Yucatan Peninsula is undoubtedly the Hanal Pixan or the food of the souls, learn here how the Day of the Dead is celebrated in Campeche.

Mexico’s cultural richness can be observed in each state through its customs, festivities and typical food, and without a doubt the Day of the Dead is one of the opportunities to soak in them. In each state of the Mexican Republic the days dedicated to the dead are celebrated in a very special way and although there are elements that are referents there are others that are unique to each region and state. Here are the most special ones in the state of Campeche.

The Day of the Dead in the Mayan region is lived in a very special way and is one of the most awaited celebrations by the inhabitants since it mixes both pre-Hispanic and Christian elements resulting in a very unique celebration.

The Day of the Dead in Campeche is known as Hanal Pixán or food of the souls, this is closely related to the popular belief that upon death the souls of the deceased obtain permission to be among us between October 31 and November 1 for the souls of children and November 1 and 2 for the souls of adults or the elderly.

During these days the deceased can enjoy the flavor and aroma of the food offered or interact with the essence of what they used to enjoy in life and is present in the altars that their relatives prepare during this tradition.

During Hanal Pixán in some regions of Campeche some activities are still kept alive that can be considered unique in the world and are direct descendants of the Mayan culture, the most particular is performed in the town of Pomuch located in the municipality of Hecelchakán, where the Choo Ba’ak is performed, which means change of clothes or dressing of bones.

A few days before the arrival of the deceased, their relatives go to the cemeteries to dust and wash the skeletal remains of their deceased, these are deposited in small boxes inside ossuaries to which they also change the mantle that surrounds them, this represents their clothes.

This custom represents the affection and physical preservation for those who are no longer in this plane, so death is not seen as an absence, but as a change and part of the natural cycle of life.

