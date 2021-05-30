Covid Third Wave hits Quintana Roo

While the rest of Mexico controls the pandemic, Cancun and all of Quintana Roo face a “third wave” of COVID-19, as recognized by the Government, and have become a red flag amid the incessant arrival of international tourism.
Until now, Quintana Roo is the only state in the country that continues in orange (high risk) in the epidemiological traffic light, because it faces an increase in infections, mainly among people between 24 and 46 years old, a situation that, according to the Ministry of Health, is because it is going through a third wave of infections.
Until May 28, the entity registered 2,770 deaths and 26,752 positive cases from coronavirus, with a higher incidence in the municipalities of the northern area, including Benito Juárez
Faced with the risk that it will go back to red (maximum risk) and thus return to confinement and the closure of non-essential businesses, the Government of Quintana Roo ordered emerging strategies to limit mobility, the reduction of capacity in public places, and the application of stricter measures in the public transport system, considered one of the main sources of contagion.
However, in the consideration of tourists and local citizens, both in the city and in Cancun’s hotel zone, the application of sanitary measures has been relaxed in closed public spaces such as restaurants and transportation.
