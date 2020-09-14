Cases of Covid-19 in the Yucatan increase again

MÉRIDA.- Health authorities confirmed this Sunday 212 cases of Covid-19 in Yucatan. There were also seven deaths.



Although on Saturday, there was a “downward” trend for Covid in the state, with 81 cases and eight deaths, the figure rose again this Sunday.



13,428 patients have already recovered: they do not have symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 79% of the total registered infections, which are 16,831.





The distribution of cases in Yucatán

126 in Mérida,

17 in Progreso,

14 in Valladolid,

11 in Tizimín,

8 in Tinum,

5 in Ticul,

4 in Kanasín and in Peto,

3 in Temozón and Umán,

2 in Acanceh, Hunucmá and Tunkás, and

1 in Chankom, Chocholá, Conkal, Dzan, Ixil, Mocochá, Oxkutzcab, San Felipe, Tekax, Tetiz and Tixcacalcupul.

Of the 16,831 positive cases, 166 are from another country or state.



The cases in Mérida

Specifically, in Mérida, 9,261 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of September 12), living in:

2,394 in the North zone

2,569 in the East zone

938 in the downtown area

1,371 in the South zone

1,989 in the Poniente area

In total, 2,186 people died from the Coronavirus.



Of the active cases, 963 are stable, isolated, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel, have mild symptoms.



How to report Covid cases?

The State Government has made various channels available to the Yucatecans: The 800 YUCATÁN telephone line (800 982 2826) that answers in Spanish and Mayan. The website coronavirus.yucatan.gob.mx also offers information in Mayan and Spanish.



The WhatsApp chat on the number 999 200 8489 in Spanish and 9991 40 66 22 in the Mayan language offers an automated diagnosis, the health chat, via the Facebook social network, and the Meditoc application for Android and iOS systems.

