FGR and National Guard carry out police operation against “Huachicol” in Progreso

An unusual event occurred this Thursday at sunset on “Victor Cervera Pacheco” Avenue, as several authorities appeared, among them the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR), with the support of elements of the National Guard, with the objective of a search of a land where oil refining was allegedly taking place.

It was one of the many plots of land located in this part of the city, where the investigations were carried out, with tape being placed and more and more uniformed officers arriving, which caused more than one resident to go outside their property to witness this.

As it happens in this type of eventualities, secrecy was part of what was exercised by the elements in security matters that attended the operation, however, it was reported that more than 15 vehicles including trucks, trailers, and pipes were secured for the alleged handling of illegally extracted fuel.

It was reported that in this area, there are still several “planchas” where trailers and large trucks are usually parked, although it was the discovery of an abandoned pipe with fuel that triggered the suspicions that led to this operation.

It was noteworthy that the event took place on 39th Street between 62nd and 64th, just a few meters from educational institutions such as the 14th Multiple Attention Center and the Progreso High School, where there were still young people who witnessed the operation from their distant classrooms.

Previously, specifically during the first four months of last year, the authorities had been present in this way, but on the federal highway from Merida to Progreso, where it was constantly reported that there were illegal fuel connections that gave rise to huachicol by residents near Progreso’s police stations.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments