Heavy traffic accident in Tizimín leaves three people injured

Three people injured, including two minors, were the result of a traffic accident that occurred on Sunday, October 16th, on the corner of Calle 33 and Calle 48, Colonia Las Ocho Calles, after a compact car traveling in the opposite direction hit the motorcycle where the family was traveling.

(Por Esto!).- Information gathered at the site indicates that the motorcycle italika 150 c. c, red with black, which was driven by Mrs. Gladis Beatriz Poot Tinah, 35 years old, who was accompanied by her sons Kevin Rodolfo Chel Poo, and Neymar Chel Poot, both 8 years old. They were traveling in the right lane, but when they reached the intersection of 33rd Street they were hit on the right left side by a Chevrolet Aveo with Yucatan license plates ZCH-051-D driven by Mr. Francisco Gómez Lopez Lopez.

Due to the impact the motorcycle was dragged several meters under the car, while its occupants were sent directly to the pavement, resulting in the mother of the family with serious injuries to her face and neck, the two minors were also injured, all were immediately helped by neighbors in the area who went to the Red Cross base located a few blocks from the scene of the accident.

In a few minutes the ambulance YUC-054 of the Red Cross arrived under the command of the operator Santos Euan and the paramedic Yesica Medina who assessed the injured and later transferred them urgently to the San Carlos hospital for medical attention, later the municipal police arrived to take knowledge and proceed with the clarification of responsibilities sending both vehicles to the municipal corralón.

