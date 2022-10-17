Heavy traffic accident in Tizimín leaves three people injured

Three people injured, including two minors, were the result of a traffic accident that occurred on Sunday, October 16th, on the corner of Calle 33 and Calle 48, Colonia Las Ocho Calles, after a compact car traveling in the opposite direction hit the motorcycle where the family was traveling.
(Por Esto!).- Information gathered at the site indicates that the motorcycle italika 150 c. c, red with black, which was driven by Mrs. Gladis Beatriz Poot Tinah, 35 years old, who was accompanied by her sons Kevin Rodolfo Chel Poo, and Neymar Chel Poot, both 8 years old. They were traveling in the right lane, but when they reached the intersection of 33rd Street they were hit on the right left side by a Chevrolet Aveo with Yucatan license plates ZCH-051-D driven by Mr. Francisco Gómez Lopez Lopez.
Due to the impact the motorcycle was dragged several meters under the car, while its occupants were sent directly to the pavement, resulting in the mother of the family with serious injuries to her face and neck, the two minors were also injured, all were immediately helped by neighbors in the area who went to the Red Cross base located a few blocks from the scene of the accident.
In a few minutes the ambulance YUC-054 of the Red Cross arrived under the command of the operator Santos Euan and the paramedic Yesica Medina who assessed the injured and later transferred them urgently to the San Carlos hospital for medical attention, later the municipal police arrived to take knowledge and proceed with the clarification of responsibilities sending both vehicles to the municipal corralón.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vila and AMLO announce signing of agreement to expand Progreso’s Puerto de Altura
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President.
-
Specialists from six countries to attend the XI International Autism Congress in Mérida
Doctors, researchers, academics, and NGO’s from.
-
The State Government supports the women of Yucatán
The women of Yucatán are a.
-
Canine units are being trained in Mérida for Covid detection
As a result of the positive.
-
Mexico’s debt skyrockets! It is expected to exceed 50% of GDP by 2023
Mexico’s debt level shows a steady.
-
Mérida hosts the FISU America games
With the presence of 370 educational.
-
Twelve people were killed inside a bar in Irapuato, Guanajuato
Twelve people were killed in a.
-
Waves of “suicide drones” strike Kyiv killing at least three
Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck.
-
Freeze alerts issued for more than 70 million Americans
The coldest air so far this.
-
The new rule to expel Venezuelan migrants is a big recoil in matters of immigration
Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden.
Leave a Comment