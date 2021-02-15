AMLO announces change in the SEP: Delfina Álvarez arrives to replace Esteban Moctezuma

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador formalized the change in the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) on Monday, Feb. 15th.

Delfina Gómez Álvarez will preside the SEP in replacement of Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, who was proposed to occupy the Embassy of Mexico in the United States.

“The change in the SEP will be formalized, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán leaves the Secretariat, who is proposed as our country’s ambassador to the US, and the teacher Delfina Gómez Álvarez will take charge of the SEP,” said López Obrador. at the morning conference this Monday, Feb. 15th.

