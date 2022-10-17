Guns N’ Roses opens tour in Mexico in front of 30 thousand Yucatecans in Xmatkuil

After a long wait, in front of almost 30 thousand fans, Guns n’ Roses rocked the Centro de Espectáculos Montejo in Xmatkuil. The American band came out on stage after the 45 minutes played by Molotov, the opening band of the concert, who had the audience jumping and singing along with their well-known songs such as “Gimme the Power”, “Marciano” and “Frijolero”, among others.

At 9:50 p.m. the audience was finally able to see Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, who were greeted with screams and applause by the fans in attendance.

After two years of waiting due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic that prevented the band from performing in Mérida, finally the Yucatecans were able to enjoy live songs such as “Welcome to the Jungle”, “Sweet child of mine”, “It’s so easy”, “Browstone”, “Live and let die”, among others.

Among the surprises was the performance of an acoustic version of the song “Black Bird” by The Beatles.

One of the most euphoric moments was when Axl Rose shouted “Hello, Mérida!

After three hours of an impressive performance, the band said goodbye with the song “Paradise City”.

With this performance Guns N’ Roses began their tour of Mexico, their next concert will be on October 18 in Guadalajara, at the Akron Stadium, home of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

They will then play on October 21 in Mexico City at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, also known as Estadio Azul.

Finally, they will perform in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, on October 23 at the Mobil Super Stadium, home of Los Sultanes, a Mexican Baseball League team.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments