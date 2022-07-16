Newly hatched Kemp’s ridley and hawksbill sea turtles are released in Chelem and Chuburna

An important ecological action took place in the summer zone of Chelem and Chuburná, where families of vacationers witnessed the release of newly hatched Kemp’s ridley and hawksbill sea turtles, whose nests were protected by vacationers, and in the turtle camp of the Center for Technological Studies of the Sea ( Cetmar).

The release of Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings, a rare variety on the Yucatan coast, was carried out for the second consecutive year in this municipality. It is the second time that a Kemp’s ridley turtle has spawned in the summer zone of Chelem and Chuburná. but this time a family of seasonal workers cared for and protected the nest, which earned them recognition from the municipal authorities.

The Kemp’s ridley turtle is a species native to the north of the country, in the Tamaulipas area, and it is the second year In a row there is another case of nesting and it is the first in this season that began in April, explained Obdulio Delaney Mena Sánchez, director of the Ecological Police and biologist Carlos Andrés León Alemán, in charge of the Cetmar turtle camp.

The Ecological Police gave special recognition to Messrs. Rosa María del Pozo Sosa and Hugo Sánchez Camargo, owners of a beach property who during the last weeks joined the care of this nest, they were the first to observe the nesting of the Kemp’s ridley specimen that left the eggs on the spot.

Last Tuesday, the Ecological Police rescued 100 newly hatched turtle hatchlings, as well as a nest with 45 more unhatched eggs, which were left on the site under constant surveillance.

One hundred hatchlings were released into the sea in coordination with the Cetmar turtle camp.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments