Newly hatched Kemp’s ridley and hawksbill sea turtles are released in Chelem and Chuburna

An important ecological action took place in the summer zone of Chelem and Chuburná, where families of vacationers witnessed the release of newly hatched Kemp’s ridley and hawksbill sea turtles, whose nests were protected by vacationers, and in the turtle camp of the Center for Technological Studies of the Sea ( Cetmar).
The release of Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings, a rare variety on the Yucatan coast, was carried out for the second consecutive year in this municipality. It is the second time that a Kemp’s ridley turtle has spawned in the summer zone of Chelem and Chuburná. but this time a family of seasonal workers cared for and protected the nest, which earned them recognition from the municipal authorities.
The Kemp’s ridley turtle is a species native to the north of the country, in the Tamaulipas area, and it is the second year In a row there is another case of nesting and it is the first in this season that began in April, explained Obdulio Delaney Mena Sánchez, director of the Ecological Police and biologist Carlos Andrés León Alemán, in charge of the Cetmar turtle camp.
The Ecological Police gave special recognition to Messrs. Rosa María del Pozo Sosa and Hugo Sánchez Camargo, owners of a beach property who during the last weeks joined the care of this nest, they were the first to observe the nesting of the Kemp’s ridley specimen that left the eggs on the spot.
Last Tuesday, the Ecological Police rescued 100 newly hatched turtle hatchlings, as well as a nest with 45 more unhatched eggs, which were left on the site under constant surveillance.
One hundred hatchlings were released into the sea in coordination with the Cetmar turtle camp.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Despite the risk of being detained, Dalai Lama travels to remote Ladakh region bordering China
The exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader.
-
Legendary “Casa de Los Aluxes” demolished in Cancún
In Cancun, one of the most.
-
Fourteen members of the Mexican Navy killed in Sinaloa helicopter crash
Fourteen people were killed Friday after.
-
Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero arrested in Sinaloa
Veteran drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero,.
-
Merida couple abandons an abused and starving dog (Watch Video)
A Twitter user reported that a.
-
Thousands of locusts invade the cornfields in the municipality of Tizimín, Yucatan
Thousands of locusts invaded fields in.
-
Prices of Bimbo bread will go up nationwide starting Monday, July 18
The Mexican brand of bread Bimbo.
-
Kanasín students learn and have fun on the Jurassic Trail
Progreso Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi received.
-
“Up in Smoke” strong winds bring Cannabis cloud to Colombian city
In Antioquia, Colombia, a supposedly controlled.
-
Japan and Yucatan strengthen ties
Mauricio Vila, Governor of Yucatan, met.
Leave a Comment