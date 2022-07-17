Mexico’s environmental authorities foresee 5 years to finish Section 5 of the Maya Train

Due to the magnitude of the Mayan Train project, it is considered that the works will be completed in five years.

The construction of Section 5 north of the Maya Train, a project that the federal government wants to inaugurate in 2023, could take up to five years due to the size of the works, according to the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) of the project.

“It is expected that the preparation work for the project’s construction site will be carried out in two years, but five years in total are considered due to the scope of the project,” says the document registered with the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat ) this month.

The document of almost two thousand pages, sent by the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), indicates that after the construction of the section there will be periods of start-up tests and rectification of the works that can last up to one more year.

Once the project is started, it is estimated that it will have an operation and maintenance period of up to one hundred years.

The planned investment for this work will be 28.1 billion pesos, provided by the federal government.

Section 5 will be built by the Army, after Fonatur canceled the international tender in which 10 consortiums participated with an average economic proposal of 14.5 billion pesos, according to the Compranet portal.

The National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism, headed by Javier May justified its decision by arguing that it sought to take advantage of the technical and operational experience in the execution of public works of the engineers of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena).

