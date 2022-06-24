Subject accused of attempted femicide in Mérida is arrested in Tabasco

A subject accused of exercising violence against his sentimental partner for 17 years was hiding in the state of Tabasco, and on May 18th, in Mérida, he attacked her with a knife causing injuries to her neck and chest.
MÉRIDA, Yuc., June 24, 2022.- As a result of the events, agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) attached to the State Investigation Police (PEI), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), began investigations to find the whereabouts of the aggressor, Wilberth A. M., 43 years old.
Yucatan authorities received the collaboration of their counterparts in Tabasco to carry out the investigations.
Agents and prosecutors gathered the evidence to integrate the investigation folder based on which a control judge granted the arrest warrant for the crimes of aggravated attempted femicide, and robbery.
The suspect, not only attacked the victim, but also snatched her purse and stole cash in the San José Tecoh neighborhood.
According to statements and testimonies collected during the investigations, the now detainee physically and emotionally violated his partner throughout the relationship, from which they had three children, 16, 12, and 8 years old respectively.
On the day of the events, when the woman was leaving for work, the subject followed her, threatened her, and wounded her with a knife.
The Secretariat of Public Security and the State Attorney General’s Office reiterates their commitment not to allow impunity and to pursue those likely to be responsible for gender violence crimes and punish them according to law.
