FGE and SSP arrested two suspects accused of rape against minors in Mérida and Kanasín

The Yucatan State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), arrested two subjects charged with the crime of aggravated rape.
(SSP).- In both cases, the alleged perpetrators of the attacks on each of the victims, aged 11 and 13, are the sentimental partners of their respective mothers.
The investigating agents and prosecutors executed arrest warrants against José Abraham S. P., 36, and Reyes Eduardo M. U., 32, both motorcycle taxi drivers.
The first of those mentioned would have sexually abused the minor on several occasions, on the property they lived in the south of Mérida when her mother was absent.
In a similar way, the facts against the second subject are denounced, in a police station in the municipality of Kanasín.
After executing the arrest warrants, the individuals were placed at the disposal of the Control Judge who will determine their sentence in case they are found guilty.
