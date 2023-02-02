Merida Country Club and other neighborhoods will be affected by electricity service outages

In order to provide maintenance to electrical networks in the Yucatan peninsula, Federal Electricity Commission (Comisión Federal de Electricidad) personnel announced temporary service interruptions.

These will affect the three states of the Yucatan peninsula, since 7 of them will be carried out in our state, while 2 more will be carried out in Quintana Roo and 4 in Campeche.

According to the information published by the peninsular division of the Federal Electricity Commission, the suspension of supply in the country club.

The communities of Tizimín, Dzalbay, Panabá, Ticul and Valladolid will also be affected.

These suspensions will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., please anticipate.

TYT Newsroom