More than 70 thousand Yucatecans have participated in the construction of the 2040 Agenda

To date, more than 71,386 Yucatecans have participated in the construction of the 2040 Agenda, however, there are still more voices to be heard.

The document is being prepared among all Yucatecans and it will reflect the challenges that we have to face with the projects and the necessary goals to achieve the reactivation of the state economy immediately, in a medium and long-term period.

(AGENDA 2040).- Mérida, Yucatán, March 3, 2022.- There are already more than 71,000 Yucatecans from the 106 municipalities, who have expressed their opinions and concerns to build together the Yucatán of the future through the 2040 Agenda, an initiative in which the challenges and needs that we face, with the projects and goals that allow us to achieve the reactivation of Yucatan immediately, in the medium and long term.

It should be remembered that the 2040 Agenda was presented by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and will be the strategic document that will consider the development of a plan with which reactivation can be carried out in a short term, thus favoring the generation of new jobs and that they are better paid, that there is the attraction of investments, as well as the health care of the Yucatecans.

Also, it will concentrate on the objectives, strategies, and lines of action, which will be undertaken in the private, public and social sectors to achieve the transformation of the state.

The Technical Secretariat for Planning and Evaluation (Seplan) reported that the consultation work for the formulation of the 2040 Agenda has shown a high plural and inclusive activity from society, however, many more voices are still to be heard in this important initiative that is being built by all Yucatecans.

Specifically, according to the report of the state agency, the profile of the people who have participated indicates that the age range is between 18 and 99 years, with an average of 41. Also, it is observed that 5 out of 10 are women, 4 out of 10 consider themselves indigenous and 9% of the total have some kind of disability.

On the website agenda2040.yucatan.gob.mx, you can find the calendar of work, surveys, forums, work tables, as well as information regarding the instruments of citizen consultation, in the same way in the profiles of Seplan’s social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter.

As has been repeatedly mentioned, the 2040 Agenda initiative will be responsible for considering the voices of government orders, business chambers, autonomous bodies, and the various Powers, as well as certain international and national specialized agencies such as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Mexico, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) and the German Cooperation for Sustainable Development (GIZ).

The 2040 Agenda visualizes the 5 fundamental axes for sustainable development: Yucatan without corruption, with security and in peace, which will consider the policies and projects in charge of increasing legal certainty, increasing security, and combating crime and corruption.

A Yucatan that cares for the Planet, where strategies to reduce the effects of climate change, improve sustainable mobility and prevent risks in the event of contingencies or natural disasters will be considered.

Likewise, a Yucatan with a better quality of life for people, specifying programs and actions to be able to reduce social gaps and be able to combat poverty, thus achieving greater inclusion-

Yucatan with prosperity and competitiveness, which will include strategic projects to increase investment and trigger economic growth; and a Yucatan with Strategic Alliances, which considers actions, projects, and programs agreed with the powers, bodies, and sectors of various fields of competence.

Likewise, mechanisms responsible for monitoring and evaluating the 2040 Agenda will be developed, all with the aim of being able to facilitate the measurement of the results obtained, accountability, and consolidation to have a management model. based on the results.







