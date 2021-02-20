Trump Jr. makes a fool of himself by tweeting in favor of Ted Cruz.

The former president’s son used the social network to post a video defending Ted Cruz for the senator’s trip amid Texas’s fatal weather crisis. But Donald Trump Jr.’s message does not seem to have had the effect he was looking for.

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, took to Twitter to defend Texas Senator Ted Cruz after traveling to Cancun amid the deadly weather crisis in his state. But it was a ‘defense’ that generated a lot of confusion to many users of the social network.

Trump Jr. said on the social network, “The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who has been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake”.

By “cancel,” the former president’s son refers to the idea promoted by many conservative figures that there is a movement to ‘cancel’ or eradicate right-wing thinking.

But the part of the message in which he refers to “your Democratic governor” while talking about Texas made many on Twitter consider that Trump Jr. does not know that the Texan governor is Republican Greg Abbott.

The former president’s son appeared to be referring to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The latter’s administration in New York is under scrutiny for questions about handling data on covid-19 deaths in senior care facilities. Still, he does so in such a confusing way that he seemed to be criticizing Abbott in his effort to defend Cruz.

Cruz is facing widespread backlash after it emerged that he had flown to Cancun, Mexico, with his family just as his state was experiencing widespread power outages caused by winter storms resulting in dozens of deaths from the cold.

The former president’s son accompanied the message with a video in which he said: “In the grand scheme of things, (Cruz) is a senator. He doesn’t manage crises in the states. That is the job of a governor… Maybe it’s not the ideal time (for a family vacation).” In his defense of Cruz, Trump Jr. puts down Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake. https://t.co/WnYe1onpIK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 18, 2021

He then resorted to a standard practice of his father’s: calling people derisive nicknames. “If I were Trump, which I am, I would nickname something like that. Maybe ‘Cancun Cruz,’ it’s funny, okay? But, honestly, I can’t get on this train of wanting to ‘cancel’ the guy.”

Dozens of users reacted on the social network to inform Trump Jr. that Abbott… is a Republican.

