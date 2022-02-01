Bodies hung on bridge in Zacatecas correspond to soldiers

The only result of Lopez Obrador’s federal government strategy of hugs, not bullets, is more death and violence.

(Zacatecas, Mexico – La Jornada) Sources from the Zacatecas Public Security Secretariat confirmed that the two men shot dead and their bodies hung from a bridge in the municipality of Ciudad Cuauhtémoc on Wednesday, January 26, have already been identified. They both were active military personnel from the National Defense Secretariat.

The two soldiers were originally from San Pedro Coyutla, municipality of Chalma, state of Veracruz. The Mexican Army assigned them to Zacatecas, where they were working against organized crime. The two soldiers were identified as identified Gabriel N. and Luis Angel N.

Unofficially, it was reported that members of a criminal group had kidnapped both soldiers while on duty. A few days later, they were found hanging on the same road bridge in Ciudad Cuauhtemoc (53 kilometers southeast of the capital of Zacatecas). The same place, where back on November 18, ten men were murdered and hung at the same bridge. So far, authorities have not been able to identify the criminal group who carried out the executions.

Those two soldiers murdered brings to three the number of active military personnel executed during January, during the unstoppable wave of violence in Zacatecas. The other military member was a member of the National Guard, kidnapped and then found on January 20, wrapped in blankets (along with a civilian), and executed close by a community named Los Picones, in the capital of Zacatecas.

Apart from these three soldiers, 13 members of different civilian public security forces, such as the Municipal Preventive Police, Metropolitan Police, Road Safety Police, and Penitentiary Security Police, were also murdered in January. The Zacatecas Attorney General’sGeneral’s Office confirmed that number to La Jornada newspaper.

