    • BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-

    By on June 6, 2022
    COMMON GALLINULE CHICK

    BIRDIE BABIES PHOTO ESSAY

    Enjoy this short photo essay of baby birds with a glimpse of how they may metamorphose into an adult! And, yes, I used metamorphose as a verb, but you get the “picture.”

    PHOTO SLIDER and #1 Common Gallinule chick

    COMMON GALLINULE, Gallinula galeata, Gallineta Frente Roja (Spanish)

    Common Gallinule offers food to chick
    Limpkin parent offers food to chick
    Limpkin family swimming
    Wood Stork chick
    Wood Stork with chick
    Killdeer chick
    Killdeer chick has only one black band
    Great Egret family

    Great Egret older chick

    PHOTO 10

    Roseate Spoonbill chicks beg for food
    Roseate Spoonbill with three chicks

    Snowy Egret with two chicks
    Male Tree Swallow brings insect prey to young
    Tree Swallow siblings

    AS AN EARLY SUMMER GIFT, EXPLORE NATURE TOGETHER WITH YOUR SIBLINGS, PARENTS, KIDS, GRANDKIDS, OR FRIENDS!

    LIST OF SPECIES:

    Each species is found in the US and are year round residents of the Yucatan Peninsula except the altitudinal  migrant/winter visitor Tree Swallow. Most also have separate winter migratory populations.

    Common Gallinule, Gallinula galeata, Gallineta Frente Roja (Spanish)

    Limpkin, Aramus guarauna, Carrao (Spanish), Korrea (Mayan)

    Wood Stork, Mycteria americana, Cigüeña Americana o Galletán (Spanish)

    Killdeer, Charadrius vociferus, Chorlo Tildio (Spanish)

    Great Egret, Ardea alba, Garza Blanca (Spanish), Sak najoch bok (Mayan)

    Roseate Spoonbill, Platalea ajaja, Espátula Rosada (Spanish),

    Snowy Egret, Egretta hula, Garza Dedos Dorados (Spanish), Ka’an ook (Mayan)

    Tree Swallow, Tachycineta bicolor, Golodrina Bicolor (Spanish), Kusam (Mayan)

    REFERENCES:

    Sal a Pajarear Yucatán (Guía de Aves), Birds and Reserves of the Yucatán Peninsula. A Guide to Birds of Mexico and Northern Central America

    Cherie Pittillo, “nature inspired,” photographer and author, explores nature everywhere she goes. She’s identified 56 bird species in her Merida, Yucatan backyard view. Her monthly column features anecdotes about birding in Merida, Yucatan and also wildlife beyond the Yucatan.

    Contact: all4birdies@gmail.com  All rights reserved, ©Cherie Pittillo



