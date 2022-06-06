BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND

BIRDIE BABIES PHOTO ESSAY

Enjoy this short photo essay of baby birds with a glimpse of how they may metamorphose into an adult! And, yes, I used metamorphose as a verb, but you get the “picture.”

PHOTO SLIDER and #1 Common Gallinule chick

COMMON GALLINULE, Gallinula galeata, Gallineta Frente Roja (Spanish)

Common Gallinule offers food to chick

Limpkin parent offers food to chick

Limpkin family swimming

Wood Stork chick

Wood Stork with chick

Killdeer chick

Killdeer chick has only one black band

Great Egret family

Great Egret older chick

PHOTO 10

Roseate Spoonbill chicks beg for food

Roseate Spoonbill with three chicks

Snowy Egret with two chicks

Male Tree Swallow brings insect prey to young

Tree Swallow siblings

AS AN EARLY SUMMER GIFT, EXPLORE NATURE TOGETHER WITH YOUR SIBLINGS, PARENTS, KIDS, GRANDKIDS, OR FRIENDS!

LIST OF SPECIES:

Each species is found in the US and are year round residents of the Yucatan Peninsula except the altitudinal migrant/winter visitor Tree Swallow. Most also have separate winter migratory populations.

Common Gallinule, Gallinula galeata, Gallineta Frente Roja (Spanish)

Limpkin, Aramus guarauna, Carrao (Spanish), Korrea (Mayan)

Wood Stork, Mycteria americana, Cigüeña Americana o Galletán (Spanish)

Killdeer, Charadrius vociferus, Chorlo Tildio (Spanish)

Great Egret, Ardea alba, Garza Blanca (Spanish), Sak najoch bok (Mayan)

Roseate Spoonbill, Platalea ajaja, Espátula Rosada (Spanish),

Snowy Egret, Egretta hula, Garza Dedos Dorados (Spanish), Ka’an ook (Mayan)

Tree Swallow, Tachycineta bicolor, Golodrina Bicolor (Spanish), Kusam (Mayan)

REFERENCES:

Sal a Pajarear Yucatán (Guía de Aves), Birds and Reserves of the Yucatán Peninsula. A Guide to Birds of Mexico and Northern Central America

Cherie Pittillo, “nature inspired,” photographer and author, explores nature everywhere she goes. She’s identified 56 bird species in her Merida, Yucatan backyard view. Her monthly column features anecdotes about birding in Merida, Yucatan and also wildlife beyond the Yucatan.

Contact: all4birdies@gmail.com All rights reserved, ©Cherie Pittillo







