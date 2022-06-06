  • Entertainment,
  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle

    • Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffe presents: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

    By on June 6, 2022

    A good thing is happening on Thursday, June 9th at Il Caffe. Thursday’s Night movie brings a highly anticipated, crowd-pleasing, funny, and mind-bending production you can’t miss.  

    The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) is Nicolas Cage’s shot at a Being John Malkovich movie, where Cage plays a character called Nick Cage, who in turn reprises some of the actor’s most iconic roles.  I can’t say any more about this movie, except that I can’t wait to see it.  Here’s the IMDb link:

    The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) – IMDb

    The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) – IMDb The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Directed by Tom Gormican. With Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Hadd…

    Il Caffe.  Thursday, June 9.  Dinner at 6:00 Movie at 7:00.

    Please RSVP to Maria via Phone or WhatsApp at 999 990 0858

    See you there!

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment