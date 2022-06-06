Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffe presents: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

A good thing is happening on Thursday, June 9th at Il Caffe. Thursday’s Night movie brings a highly anticipated, crowd-pleasing, funny, and mind-bending production you can’t miss.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) is Nicolas Cage’s shot at a Being John Malkovich movie, where Cage plays a character called Nick Cage, who in turn reprises some of the actor’s most iconic roles. I can’t say any more about this movie, except that I can’t wait to see it. Here’s the IMDb link:

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) – IMDb

Il Caffe. Thursday, June 9. Dinner at 6:00 Movie at 7:00.

Please RSVP to Maria via Phone or WhatsApp at 999 990 0858

See you there!

