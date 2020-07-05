Canadian firm announces its first investment in Mexico in the USMCA era.

The plant for the production of 4-wheelers will be in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua.
MEXICO (Agencies) – Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) announced on Thursday the first investment in Mexico in the era of the Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA).
The Canadian firm will build a plant to produce four-wheeled vehicles in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua.
“BRP made the first investment announcement in Mexico in the T-MEC era. It will build a plant for the production of 4-wheeled vehicles in Ciudad Juarez, which is expected to generate at least 1,000 permanent jobs,” said the Secretariat of Economy on Twitter.
The company BRP announced that for this, it would invest 185 million Canadian dollars, which is about 136 million U.S. dollars.
“Despite the pandemic, demand for our products has remained strong and even exceeded last year’s figures for the same period,” said Jose Boisjoli, president and CEO of the company, in a statement.
“Our continued innovation and steady growth in SSVs make this additional capacity necessary to meet our goal of achieving a 30 percent market share.”
BRP is a global leader in the world of motor vehicles, propulsion systems, and marine vessels, “based on more than 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus”.
Planning and construction of the site are scheduled to begin in the coming months, with the plant expected to be ready for operation in the fall of 2021.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
