The US Embassy to invest 30 million USD in the “South of Mexico Generating Employment and Sustainability” program

In alliance with seven governments from the south and southeast of the country, the United States Embassy in Mexico announced an investment of 30 million dollars in environmentally friendly markets for the development of the region.

At a press conference, Mileydi Guilarte, deputy administrator of the USAID Latin America and Caribbean Office, presented a new activity called “South of Mexico Generating Employment and Sustainability”, which is being tendered and will be awarded at the end of the summer of this year.

This project, which will have public-private partnerships, seeks to support sustainable economic development, helping to have a positive impact on the livelihoods of the communities.

The event was also attended by governors and representatives of the states of Campeche, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

In his participation, the United States ambassador, Ken Salazar, maintained that both nations have worked to build a joint agenda that is inclusive in the south of the country.

“President (Joe) Biden is committed to the economic success of North America, including southeastern Mexico. The success of Mexico is the success of North America”, Salazar assured.

Ken Salazar also recognized the investments in the region such as the Isthmus of Tehuantepec corridor, while underlining the importance of private investment.

In his intervention, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Secretary of the Treasury and Public Credit underlined the need to be inclusive in the south to boost its growth.

He explained that the agenda is scheduled for the mega infrastructure projects to end in 2023, because “these projects are not worth leaving halfway for the next government.”

Therefore, he indicated that 2024 will serve to consolidate the financial and fiscal balances after having deployed these investment volumes.

For his part, Francisco Cervantes, president of the Business Coordinating Council, emphasized the importance of strengthening and protecting the T-MEC, which is the legal framework that regulates their economic relationship, as well as its proper implementation for the development of the region.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments