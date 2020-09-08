Woman walks around shopping mall with Bengal tiger cub in CDMX

Through the social network Twitter, a user denounced a woman who took a Bengal tiger cub for a walk in the Antara de Polanco shopping center, in Mexico City.

Since the animal is classified by Semarnat as an endangered species (Bengal tigers are considered animals in danger of extinction), and therefore, it is prohibited to have one as a pet.

The woman, who has more Instagram photos of the feline, responded immediately with the argument that she has not done anything illegal, and hat she has all the documentation to own the tiger legally.

So far, the commercial plaza has not made any statement about the fact.

