Face-to-face courses return to La Ibérica de Mérida; they will celebrate a big event on Sunday

On Sunday, May 22, the Centro Cultural La Ibérica will celebrate almost a quarter of a century of providing recreational activities to older adults that promote artistic awareness.

To celebrate its anniversary on Sunday, May 22, there will be free activities for all audiences, such as an afternoon with Jarana and tropical music, as well as talks about the trajectories of teachers Conchi Roche and Nidia Esther Rosado.

The commemorative events will begin with a tribute to the theater professor, Conchi Roche at 10:00 in the morning, who will talk about her 64-year career.

Likewise, his former students will perform a montage of fragments of various stagings.

At 5:00 p.m. on the same Sunday, it will be the Great Afternoon, with the participation of the “Flower Reborn” Ballet, made up of students from the campus, accompanied by the Orquesta Jaranera del Mayab, to give way to the group Los Clásicos de la Cumbia, which will perform too.

Courses in La Iberica

Since 1998, this space has been a hotbed of talent, with courses in guitar, drawing, painting, singing, handicrafts, ballroom dancing, yoga, brain gymnastics, taichi-chuan, handicrafts, English, regional and contemporary theater, visual arts exhibitions, workshops, conferences or the traditional Carnival Festival and Hanal Pixán Altar Show.

Those who are interested in participating in the face-to-face or virtual courses can request information by calling (999) 920 48 15 or go, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to Calle 37 number 526 between 74 and 74-A, from the García Ginerés neighborhood.

