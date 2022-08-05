Cargo truck full of beer overturns on the Mérida-Tetiz federal highway

At kilometer 15 + 500 of the Mérida-Tetiz federal highway, the driver of a cargo truck full of beer cans lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the undergrowth.
The heavy unit with a curtained type trailer was literally carrying thousands of beer cans. It was heading for the Yucatecan brewery plant, located at kilometer 16.
The driver told the authorities that a motorcyclist unexpectedly left one of the external lanes that connect with the brewery, so in order not to tear the man apart, he made a defensive maneuver that made him leave the pavement int a ditch. In the jolt, the trailer broke off and overturned on the left side, while the cabin continued its race for more than 100 meters until it stopped at the edge of the highway section, just about to turn over.
A while later, agents of the Hunucmá Municipal Police arrived at the site, in addition to the Ministry of Public Security to guard the cargo. Thousands of six packs of beer were scattered around.
Even before the SSP officers appear, at least three men got into a fight with the municipal police as they were trying to steal the beer, they got arrested for robbery and for hindering the work of the authorities.
Subsequently, reinforcements were requested from Tetiz uniformed officers, to prevent dozens of people who arrived in their private vehicles from taking the product and thus stop the robbery.
Finally, members of the National Guard arrived called by representatives of the beer company, to help the police officers preventing the robbery of the product.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
