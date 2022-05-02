AMLO sends Ebrard to Washington after a “cordial call” with Biden

After having a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that they agreed to send the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, to Washington, to continue the dialogue on the bilateral agenda.
The call between leaders took place this Friday at noon, and lasted around 50 minutes. The Mexican president did not give details of the issues addressed, however, he said that they spoke of the next Summit of the Americas scheduled for next June.
“We had a cordial conversation with President Biden. We discussed issues of interest in the bilateral relationship and we agreed that Secretary Marcelo Ebrard will visit Washington on Monday to advance on development cooperation issues and the Summit of the Americas, “the president wrote on his Twitter account.
It should be noted that on March 26, the Mexican Foreign Ministry and the White House of the United States confirmed that the main issues between the two presidents will be the Bicentennial Understanding -the new US-Mexico security agreement that replaced the Merida initiative-, the Summit of the Americas, migration, and development of Central America.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that “the two leaders will discuss their vision for the Ninth Summit of the Americas and how North America can lead priority initiatives for the region.”
“They also plan to discuss cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Central America, competitiveness and economic growth, security, energy, and economic cooperation,” Jen Psaki concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
