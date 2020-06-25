The City of Mérida donates properties for the construction of schools in Caucel and Los Héroes

To bring education closer to the inhabitants of the Ciudad Caucel and Los Héroes subdivisions, the Mérida City Hall approved the donation, free of charge, of six properties in favor of the Secretary of Education of the State Government (SEGEY).
These plots will be used for the construction of preschool, primary and secondary schools.
The properties are located two in the Ciudad Caucel subdivision and four in the Los Héroes subdivision.
It was explained that for the Merida City Council it is necessary to have a greater number of educational spaces, which will provide the possibility of an educational offer to children and young people in the municipality with construction characteristics that promote dignified, comfortable and safe environments for the development of school activities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
A restaurant in Valladolid, Yucatán catches fire
Valladolid, Yucatan (June 24, 2020).- Firefighters.
-
Boat with tourists sinks off the coast of Isla Mujeres
ISLA MUJERES.- A boat carrying tourists.
-
Gang gunfight leaves 16 dead in Sinaloa, Mexico
Culiacán, Sinaloa (AFP) – A running.
-
As the “dry law” returns, Campechanos run to supply themselves
Supermarkets, liquor stores, and beer distribution.
-
Siberian heat wave alarms scientists
MOSCOW (AP) — The Arctic is.
-
Mérida nurses protest at ISSSTE Pensiones Hospital
Nurses from the Regional Hospital of.
-
Mexico earthquake death toll rises to 10
Mexico City (AFP) – The death.
-
11% of the hotels in the northern area of Quintana Roo have reopened
In the third week of economic.
-
How Coronavirus Is Transmitted
There is a growing consensus among.
-
Health Secretary says hospitals in Yucatan are well-coordinated and there is no saturation
The State Secretary of Health, Mauricio.
Leave a Comment