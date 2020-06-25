The City of Mérida donates properties for the construction of schools in Caucel and Los Héroes

To bring education closer to the inhabitants of the Ciudad Caucel and Los Héroes subdivisions, the Mérida City Hall approved the donation, free of charge, of six properties in favor of the Secretary of Education of the State Government (SEGEY).

These plots will be used for the construction of preschool, primary and secondary schools.

The properties are located two in the Ciudad Caucel subdivision and four in the Los Héroes subdivision.

It was explained that for the Merida City Council it is necessary to have a greater number of educational spaces, which will provide the possibility of an educational offer to children and young people in the municipality with construction characteristics that promote dignified, comfortable and safe environments for the development of school activities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments