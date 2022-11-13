AMLO says Mauricio Vila is the best option on the list of candidates for the Presidency

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that “Yucatán is a model state in terms of security,” before giving the floor to Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal at yesterday’s morning conference in the Yucatecan capital.

After the meeting of the Security Cabinet at Air Base No. 8 of the Mexican Air Force, the federal president held a meeting with the media that included an x-ray of security in the state, a detailed report on the progress of the Mayan Train that was read by the general director of Fonatur, Tabasco-born Javier May Rodríguez.

“I must tell you that we are in a secure state which is an example for the rest of the nation“, said López Obrador, when he introduced the Yucatecan president.

After this, the head of the local Executive, Mauricio Vila Dosal, highlighted the benefits received by the children and elements of the police, such as access to houses, education, food and health.

For example, yesterday (Thursday) we presented the Héroes Ciudadanos card, in which 100 establishments will give discounts to security and health workers,” he explained.

Regarding the State Attorney General’s Office, he said that the “Digital Prosecutor’s Office” is being established for a more prompt and expeditious justice.

In Yucatán, he said, the support of the federal forces for security and support for emblematic works, such as the Tren Maya, is also being valued.

Upon taking the floor again, López Obrador acknowledged that Mauricio Vila is a very good governor and that, in the candidacy for the presidency, the Yucatan governor is much better than others on the list.

After assuring that he has a very good relationship with Vila Dosal, the first president of the country, acknowledged that this is an exemplary state, a model, because it is the state with the lowest crime rate in the country.

After the intervention of the host governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, the Mexican Secretary of National Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval González, explained the security and justice panorama that is being experienced throughout Yucatán.

There, he highlighted that Yucatan currently has a 29% surplus of police officers, with 8,366 elements, of which 7,592 are operatives, higher than the United Nations per 100,000 inhabitants.

For this reason, López Obrador recognized that it is a good example of how peace and tranquility can be guaranteed.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments