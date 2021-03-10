Intense fire consumes several hectares of forest on the Bokobá-Cacalchén highway

The fire continues to spread due to the wind

Mérida, Yucatán (March 10, 2021).-Threatening to reach local ranches, a brush fire broke out on the Bokobá-Cacalchén highway last night, halfway between the two towns, that is, about 5 kilometers from each one.

The incident began around 7:00 p.m. and so far it appears to have covered 20 hectares that have been consumed , in addition to the fact that the flames are penetrating further due to the strong winds, complicating the tasks of the authorities.

Photo: (Yucatan News)

It is feared that if the winds continue the fire could reach nearby ranches, where there are cattle and crops of chayote, lemon, grafts, etc.

Security forces are already guarding the area

About 50 police officers from both municipalities and agents of Civil Protection arrived on site to put out the fire. Also, a firefighting unit from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) based in Motul participated in the operation.

Photo: (Yucatan News)

A section of the Bokobá-Cacalchén highway was closed due to the intense smoke, which could cause road accidents. Around 8 pm, a Procivy helicopter was requested for support.

