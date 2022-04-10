The industry in Yucatan reports growth above the national average

According to the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity by Federal Entity (IMAIEF) of the INEGI, during 2021, sectors such as mining, construction, manufacturing, and supply of electricity, drinking water, and gas, reported a significant growth in the state of Yucatan.

Mérida, Yucatán, April 8, 2022.- Yucatán continues its economic recovery and as a result of the teamwork promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the Yucatecan industry registered a growth of 11.2% in 2021, a figure almost two times higher than the national average, which is 6.5% and places Yucatan among the first 6 Mexican states in the growth ranking in this sector, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

According to the most recent figures provided by the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity by State (IMAIEF) of INEGI, many sectors stood out during that year such as mining, construction, manufacturing, and supply of electricity, drinking water, and gas.

In terms of construction, one of the sectors that generate the most jobs in the state, the growth was 18.3%, higher than the national average of 7.2%, and in December of the reported year, the state was positioned in the ninth place with the highest annual growth in construction, registering an increase of 7.7%, higher than the national growth of 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the mining subsector in Yucatan contributed significantly to this growth by registering an accumulated increase of 21.1%, an amount that represents a growth higher than the national average, which is only 1.6%; also, the manufacturing industry represents a great motor for the economy of the state registered an accumulated growth of 7.9%.

According to the report, the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, supply of drinking water and gas through pipelines to the final consumer in Yucatan also increased, registering an accumulated growth of 3.1%, a figure that contrasts with the reduction that occurred nationally -0.5%.

With the above, it is shown that the industrial sector continues to grow through all its subsectors, reflecting the economic recovery that is taking place in Yucatan as a result of the teamwork carried out by Governor Vila Dosal to continue transforming the entity and offering better living conditions for Yucatecans.

Specifically in construction, taking into account that it is a sector that has an impact on 66 other branches of the economy, Mauricio Vila continues to encourage the Federation to carry out projects that trigger the development of Yucatan, such as the Expansion of Puerto Progreso, the construction of power plants and expansion of the Mayakán pipeline, energy works that represent for Yucatan an investment of more than 1.1 billion US dollars and the generation of 8,700 jobs, during its construction and convert the land of “La Plancha” into a large central park through the expenditure of 1 billion pesos.

Vila Dosal has pointed out that Yucatecan families are now able to get ahead, with more and better sources of employment available, so, as a result of the strong promotion of the state that it carries out, companies such as Amazon, Accenture, and Tesla, just to mane a few, have made significant investments in Yucatan.

In this sense, Yucatan registered the generation of more than 39 thousand jobs, an amount that is 54% more than the 25,000 thousand that were lost in the most difficult moments of the pandemic. It should be noted that reaching this figure made Yucatan break a new historical record in job creation, registering in March a total of 400,048 workers insured by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Yucatan has currently over 200 private investment projects ongoing, which represent more than 100 billion pesos by important companies at a global level, which are generating jobs for the wellbeing of Yucatecan families.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments