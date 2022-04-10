The Intermunicipal Fair will boost the economy of Yucatecan towns

From April 9 to 23, Homún will host the first edition of the Intermunicipal Fair in which artists and tourism promoters from Huhí, Hocabá, Xocchel, Tahmek, Hoctún, Sotuta, Timucuy, and Seyé,

They will share with the attendees the natural beauties of their regions, the talent of their artisans, as well as all those activities that allow the preservation of traditions and customs of that area of ​​the entity.

During the presentation of the program of activities, it was detailed that there will be a tourist and cultural promoters who will guide the visitors regarding the activities that can be carried out, recreational sites that must be known, and products that they elaborate on so that during the vacations tourism knows the natural wonders, the crafts, and services available in the municipalities with the aim of reactivating the economy of Yucatecan families.

In the presence of the secretary of Culture and the Arts, (Sedeculta), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, and the mayors of the aforementioned demarcations, the director of the Institute of Regional and Municipal Development, Ángel David Valdez Jiménez, indicated that for two weeks They will carry out artistic events such as dances, declamation of poems, singing, raising balloons of cantoya as well as catwalks of bags, embroidery and typical costumes.

On this occasion, the head of the Sedeculta highlighted the importance of uniting wills so that the culture of our municipalities can be promoted through this type of initiative, for which she highlighted the participation of the nine municipalities in this fair, with the motto “In the heart of Yucatan”.

The program includes the performance of the Folkloric Ballet of the Villa de Homún on April 9, the opening date, at 8:00 p.m. to give way to the traditional vaquería, at 10:00 p.m., enlivened by the Orchestra Reveler by Juan Torres.

On Sunday, April 10th, at 10 in the morning, the dance group of the Seyé City Council will perform, as well as the group Jaranero Flores del Mayab and the Mariachi Luz de Luna, from the same municipality; while at 8:00 p.m., Hoctún will perform its Titular Ballet, the singer Geo Villegas, the group Son de tres, in addition to the embroidery catwalk of its San José Oriente police station.

At eight o’clock at night, the Ballet Titular of the House of Culture “Eleuterio Poot” of Hocabá, Folkloric of the City Council of Sotuta and Youth of Xocchel will be presented, the latter accompanied by the singers Gellu and Miguel Echeverría, on April 11, 12 and 13 respectively.

Huhí will carry out the parade of children and youths on Saturday 16, at 9:30 p.m., and on April 20th, at 8:00 p.m., the demonstration of typical costumes. On the first day, as well as the Children’s Folkloric Ballet and the Representative Ballet, along with poetry and singing.

Families who attend will be able to enjoy on Sunday 17, the performance of the Sotuta group, and at 10:30 and at 20:00 the Danzantes del Mayab de Hocabá. At the same time, the next day the School of Revelers of Seyé will be performing, and on Tuesday, April 19th, the Ballet Revelers of Timucuy will have a feature presentation.

The Tahmek Folk and Polynesian Dance Groups for Children and Youth will perform on Thursday 21; the Folkloric Ballets of the Cecitey and Representative of the House of Culture of Xocchel, in addition to the Las Nixta-Malas group, on Friday, April 22; and on Saturday, April 23, the Kaambal Folkloric Dance Company will close the program together with an exhibition and elevation of hot air Cantoya balloons.

