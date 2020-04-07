“The next two to three weeks we are going to have a more accelerated growth” – Lopez-Gatell

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Yesterday on Monday, the coronavirus pandemic recorded its most fatal episode in the Peninsula since the contingency began, with six casualties.

Quintana Roo conﬁrmed four deaths in the last 24 hours; Yucatan added another, and Campeche registered its first death from the disease.

A total of 12 deaths have been recorded on the Peninsula: 8 in Quintana Roo, 3 in Yucatan and 1 in Campeche, of a resident of Ciudad del Carmen.

In another fact, yesterday it was announced that a 10-year-old boy or girl – it hasn´t been specified- contracted the disease in Yucatan. Mexico already has 125 deaths, 31 more than on Sunday, and the number of cases rose to 2,439, representing an increase of 296 infections. In New York, at least 110 Mexicans have died from Covid-19.

“The epidemic is not over, the epidemic is just entering its most intense phase. We have estimated that in the next two to three weeks we are going to have a more accelerated growth,” said Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, at the daily press conference from the National Palace.

