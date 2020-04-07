“The next two to three weeks we are going to have a more accelerated growth” – Lopez-Gatell

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Yesterday on Monday, the coronavirus pandemic recorded its most fatal episode in the Peninsula since the contingency began, with six casualties.
Quintana Roo conﬁrmed four deaths in the last 24 hours; Yucatan added another, and Campeche registered its first death from the disease.
A total of 12 deaths have been recorded on the Peninsula: 8 in Quintana Roo, 3 in Yucatan and 1 in Campeche, of a resident of Ciudad del Carmen.
In another fact, yesterday it was announced that a 10-year-old boy or girl – it hasn´t been specified- contracted the disease in Yucatan. Mexico already has 125 deaths, 31 more than on Sunday, and the number of cases rose to 2,439, representing an increase of 296 infections. In New York, at least 110 Mexicans have died from Covid-19.
“The epidemic is not over, the epidemic is just entering its most intense phase. We have estimated that in the next two to three weeks we are going to have a more accelerated growth,” said Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, at the daily press conference from the National Palace.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Rethinking Invasives: How Escobar’s Colombian Hippos Help Reevaluate Introduced Species
When thinking of the term, ‘invasive.
-
Which countries put the most effort in COVID-19 research?
Coronavirus Research Index Reveals which Countries.
-
AMLO’s economic measures are incomplete – Private Sector
MERIDA Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) – The.
-
More Yucatan municipalities are closing their borders
MÉRIDA, April 3, 2020.- Mocochá is.
-
Mysterious Naval Collision Off Venezuela Reads Like A Film Script
VENEZUELA (Times Media Mexico) – The.
-
First coronavirus death in the state of Campeche
Eight confirmed cases have been registered.
-
China records its first day without deaths from COVID-19
WUHAN China (Agencies) – China has.
-
Mexico reports 296 new coronavirus cases, stresses need for medical personnel
(Reuters) – Mexico posted its biggest.
-
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to Donate $125 Million USD to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates are investing in.
-
Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
(April 5, 1010).- UK Prime Minister Boris.
Leave a Comment