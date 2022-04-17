Eight packages containing drugs washed up on the beach of Tulum

Police from the ‘three orders of government’ seized eight rectangular packages of suspected drugs that landed on the perimeter of the beach in the hotel zone of Tulum.

According to the statement, the seizure of the alleged narcotic occurred during a coordinated operation with the National Guard, Semar, Sedena, the Quintana Roo police, and municipal officers under the charge of Commissioner Oscar Alberto Aparicio Avendaño.

Sources consulted mentioned to the press that the officers confiscated eight rectangular packages, measuring approximately 20 centimeters long, 12 centimeters wide, and 6 centimeters high, wrapped in black and transparent ribbons and labeled with the image of a horse.

Of these seized packages, two had torn wrapping, which made it possible to observe that they contained white powder with characteristics similar to cocaine, weighing approximately eight kilograms.

On previous occasions, Aparicio Avendaño has declared that these results are the result of the operations and tours on the beaches of Tulum, which they will carry out permanently in order to eradicate the transfer of narcotics on the beaches of this tourist destination.

As reported, the alleged illegal substance was made available to the corresponding authorities, following the strictest custody protocols that must be applied in these cases.

