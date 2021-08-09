Fans cheer for Mexican Olympic medalists on their arrival at the Mexico City airport

After getting the bronze medal, the players of the Mexican Under 24 team that participated in Tokyo 2020 landed in Mexico City to the cheering of their families and followers.

MEXICO CITY, (August 09, 2021).- After obtaining the bronze medal, the Mexican soccer team arrived in the country to continue their activities in the clubs, however, relatives and fans received them with mariachis, banners, and ovations .

Uriel Antuna, Sebastián Córdova, and Johan Vásquez were some of the footballers who shared the moment when they were reunited with their families.

