Fans cheer for Mexican Olympic medalists on their arrival at the Mexico City airport

After getting the bronze medal, the players of the Mexican Under 24 team that participated in Tokyo 2020 landed in Mexico City to the cheering of their families and followers.
MEXICO CITY, (August 09, 2021).- After obtaining the bronze medal, the Mexican soccer team arrived in the country to continue their activities in the clubs, however, relatives and fans received them with mariachis, banners, and ovations .
Uriel Antuna, Sebastián Córdova, and Johan Vásquez were some of the footballers who shared the moment when they were reunited with their families.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Perseids: When and where to see the meteorite shower in Mexico
MEXICO, (August 09, 2021).- The Perseids.
-
Progreso, among the busiest ports in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean
The municipality of Progreso, Yucatán, has.
-
The ‘Yucatan Solidario’ initiative is recognized by the UN for the second time
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 09, 2021) .-.
-
4-year-old boy drowns in Uman, Yucatan
Umán, Yucatán; August 09, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
British Airways have slashed ticket prices from Mexico to London
British Airways have slashed ticket prices from Mexico to London to.
-
Ferry companies in Cozumel await the order to resume normal operations
QUINTANA ROO, (August 09, 2021).- The.
-
Clandestine youth party is shut down in Yucatan cenote amid pandemic
YUCATAN, (August 09, 2021).- Another party that brought.
-
After controversy over Xenses, Grupo Xcaret seeks to diversify its attractions
QUINTANA ROO, (August 09, 2021).- The Xcaret.
-
Could Texas permitless carry law lead to more violence south of the border?
Mexico, already rocked by drug violence, is.
-
Hospitalizations on the rise in the Yucatan Peninsula
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 09, 2021).- With.
Leave a Comment