Daylight Saving Time Begins in Mexico on Sunday, April 3, 2022

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Daylight saving time, usually referred to as the Horario de Verano in Mexico, begins at 2:00 am local time on Sunday, April 3, 2022. So, if you are lucky enough to be celebrating Spring here in Puerto Vallarta, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed this Saturday night!
Daylight Saving Time in the United States
Daylight Savings Time (DST) begins in the United States on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. So on Sunday, March 13, 2022, US clocks were set ahead one hour at 2:00 a.m. local standard time, which became 3:00 a.m. local daylight time.
Daylight Saving Time in Mexico
For most of Mexico, daylight saving time doesn’t begin until the first Sunday of April, and won’t end until the last Sunday of October. It is usually referred to as the Horario de Verano (Summer Schedule).
Mexico adopted DST nationwide in 1996, even in its tropical regions, because of its increasing economic ties to the United States. Although the United States changed the schedule for DST beginning in 2007, most of Mexico did not go along with it.
But in 2010, the ten Mexican municipalities which share a border with the United States started to observe daylight saving time three weeks earlier, on the second Sunday in March and end on the first Sunday in November. This change in daylight saving time observance was requested by local governments and political leaders to help facilitate commerce with the US. (For more information, click HERE.)
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Merida hotels register an important number of reservations for Semana Santa
David Escalante Lombard, president of the.
-
Is Vladimir Putin being ‘lied to by scared advisers’ over the Ukraine invasion?
Vladimir Putin is being misled by.
-
Six human heads are left on top of a car in Guerrero, Mexico
While President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
-
Russia accuses Ukraine of conducting an airstrike inside Russian territory
Moscow accused Ukraine of sending two.
-
John Kerry outlines U.S. proposals to AMLO on controversial energy bill
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said.
-
The fight against noise pollution in downtown Mérida seems to have no end
The meters of the “I measure.
-
Merida street vendors denounce extortion: they are being charged every day to be able to work
Faced with the misunderstanding of the.
-
Amber Alert activated in Yucatan, a 4-year-old boy is reported missing
Through its social media, the Yucatan.
-
April 2: World Autism Awareness Day will be commemorated in Yucatán
Within the framework of World Autism.
-
Drug bust in Mérida’s Francisco I. Madero neighborhood
For his participation in crimes against.
Leave a Comment