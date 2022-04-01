Daylight Saving Time Begins in Mexico on Sunday, April 3, 2022

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Daylight saving time, usually referred to as the Horario de Verano in Mexico, begins at 2:00 am local time on Sunday, April 3, 2022. So, if you are lucky enough to be celebrating Spring here in Puerto Vallarta, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed this Saturday night!

Daylight Saving Time in the United States

Daylight Savings Time (DST) begins in the United States on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. So on Sunday, March 13, 2022, US clocks were set ahead one hour at 2:00 a.m. local standard time, which became 3:00 a.m. local daylight time.

Daylight Saving Time in Mexico

For most of Mexico, daylight saving time doesn’t begin until the first Sunday of April, and won’t end until the last Sunday of October. It is usually referred to as the Horario de Verano (Summer Schedule).

Mexico adopted DST nationwide in 1996, even in its tropical regions, because of its increasing economic ties to the United States. Although the United States changed the schedule for DST beginning in 2007, most of Mexico did not go along with it.

But in 2010, the ten Mexican municipalities which share a border with the United States started to observe daylight saving time three weeks earlier, on the second Sunday in March and end on the first Sunday in November. This change in daylight saving time observance was requested by local governments and political leaders to help facilitate commerce with the US. (For more information, click HERE.)

