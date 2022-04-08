Zelenskyy said Russia is planning new attacks on civilians around Ukraine, just like they did in Bucha

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was planning fresh attacks on civilians around Ukraine which would “mirror” the horrific scenes from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
After Ukraine retook Bucha from Russia at the start of April, it said it discovered Russian troops had killed more than 300 civilians while occupying the area.
Though there is substantial evidence suggesting that Russia committed the killings, Russia denies the claims and says the deaths were staged to discredit Russia.
In an address published Thursday, Zelenskyy said Russia was planning new mass killings of civilians elsewhere in Ukraine and would try to conceal its actions.
“More and more information is coming in that Russian propagandists are preparing, so to speak, a ‘mirror response’ to the shock of all normal people from what they saw in Bucha,” he said.
Zelenskyy said the city of Mariupol was one likely target. Russia has maintained a constant bombardment of the city for weeks, with Ukraine saying Thursday that it’s barely holding on to the city.
“They are going to show the victims in Mariupol as if they were killed not by the Russian military, but by the Ukrainian defenders of the city,” Zelenskyy said.
“To do this, the occupiers collect corpses on the streets, take them out, and can use them elsewhere in accordance with the elaborated propaganda scenarios.”
Zelenskyy also said the civilian death toll in Borodyanka, a town near Kyiv, was “much worse” than in Bucha, though he did not give specifics. On Thursday, he called the scene in the town “horrific.”
Many Western nations have condemned Russia over the scene in Bucha, and the UN voted to suspend Russia from the body’s Human Rights Council on Thursday.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
’50 people killed’ by Russian strike on a train station in Ukraine
Russian rocket attack on a Ukrainian.
-
Scuba diver dies while exploring ‘the drop’ in the Florida Keys
For the second time in four.
-
SCJN OKs preference for state power plants
Mexico’s Supreme Court deemed constitutional Thursday.
-
Ukraine’s horrors show the importance of a free press reporting facts
Look at the pictures of the.
-
AMLO offers benefits to journalists
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on.
-
More than half a million tourists have visited Chichen Itza in the first quarter of 2022
The archaeological zone of Chichen Itzá.
-
Luz María traveled from Chicago to Guadalajara to get a “liposuction” and ended up dead
Luz María Carrasco was 47 years.
-
Mahahual faces gasoline shortages which could affect tourism during Semana Santa
In the midst of the holiday.
-
Ecological Police continue working in favor of the environment
Since its creation, the Ecological Police.
-
Riviera Maya’s Hottest New Boutique Resort, La Casa de la Playa
La Casa de la Playa is a.
Leave a Comment