Colombian travelers are now required to pre-register before coming to Mexico

As of April 1, Colombian nationals wanting to travel to Mexico must pre-register. The mandatory pre-registration is to prevent Colombians from being denied entry into Mexico by INM officials.

Each year, thousands of Colombians are being denied entry into Mexico and returned by immigration. The Foreign Ministries of both countries have agreed on a plan that will see any Colombian tourist, businessman, or student wanting to enter Mexico, subject to an electronic check.

With this, Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) agents will be able to give prior notice to the traveler in the event they do not meet the requirements to enter Mexico.

Last year, more than half-a-million Colombians traveled to Mexico of which over 6,000 were denied entry compared to only 900 Spanish travelers. The new pre-registration agreement between the two countries prevents Colombia from being added to the visa list.

Nationals from countries such as Ecuador, Bolivia and Brazil are required by the Mexican Government to have a visa before entering the country.

The Cancilleria of Colombia posted a travel notice to nationals about the new requirements. “As of April 1, Mexico requires Colombians who are going to travel to that country to make a mandatory pre-registration, entering the following link, enabled as of March 29.

“To fill out the form, have at hand your passport, email, round trip tickets, hotel reservation or invitation letter and detailed information about your itinerary during your stay in Mexico.

“After completing the form, you will receive a QR code in your email that must be presented in print to the immigration officer upon arrival in Mexico.”

