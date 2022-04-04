A day on the beach of Celestún ends up in tragedy

Mr. Ambrosio Puc, about 60 years old, a resident of Sotuta, drowned on the beaches of this coastal municipality, where he went swimming while intoxicated.
(TYT) Celestún, Yucatán, April 2, 2022.- Mrs. Nanci Xeque, 56, told the authorities that they arrived in the morning to spend the day and that her husband had consumed several intoxicating drinks. However, already drunk, he went back to take a dip, precisely next to the fishermen’s pier, at 2 in the afternoon.
But at a given moment she lost sight of him, to later watching his body floating. She began to cry for help and local people got into the water and managed to bring the body to the shore.
Unfortunately, when he was taken to the health center of this place, a paramedic from the municipal police reported that the sixty-year-old no longer had a pulse, so with the help of the local uniformed men, it was decided that they take him to the nearest clinic, and the doctor on duty confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs.
The forensics experts of the Semefo arrived onsite for the legal proceedings.
