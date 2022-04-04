New measures for economic reactivation come into effect on April 4

As of this Monday, April 4, new openings will be implemented for economic reactivation, among which it stands out that public spaces can already have one hundred percent capacity, as well as shopping malls, restaurants, and other establishments.
(TYT).- Faced with the question of whether the use of the face mask will remain mandatory, the state government decides to keep it mandatory in closed and crowded spaces.
Of course, taking the temperature and the use of antibacterial gel are also measures that remain in the face of a health emergency.
For its part, the use of a sanitizing mat can be avoided, and the responsibility for health remains in the hands of the people themselves.
Recently, in the daily medical reports, only one or two new cases of contagion are reported, and no deaths have been reported.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
