Convicted felon with an extensive criminal history is now accused of homicide

An individual with an extensive criminal history that includes possession of drugs and injuries, was arrested by ministerial agents and the State Investigative Police.

Mérida, Yuc., April 04, 2022.- Edwin Abimael AH, alias “Negrito”, 27 years old, was notified by agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) and the FGE. The man had an arrest warrant issued by a Control judge, for his probable responsibility in the crime of attempted homicide.

The diligence was carried out inside the State Social Reintegration Center (CERESO) since the accused is also being prosecuted for crimes against health, which is why he is being held in prison.

The subject has open investigation folders against him, both in common and federal jurisdiction, including possession and distribution of narcotics.

The arrest this Saturday is due to the alleged responsibility of the individual in the firearm injuries inflicted on A.V.A.B. on March 28 in the Bosques del Poniente subdivision, in Mérida, who suffered a femur fracture due to the shot.

According to witnesses, “Negrito” threatened A.V.A.B. with shooting him in the head but those present at that place prevented it.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments