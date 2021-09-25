Convincing reasons to move your firm’s digital services to the cloud

Over the last decade or so, cloud computing has completely transformed the IT sector and cloud service provision is now one of the fastest-growing areas in the entire computing and tech industry.

With more and more companies taking the leap and moving their digital and IT services to third-party cloud partners, the growth of cloud provision looks set to mushroom over the coming years – but just what is cloud computing and how could it benefit your firm? Read on for a quick guide.

What is cloud computing? Before studying the benefits of moving to the cloud, it might be wise to first define what the cloud is and how cloud computing works. As a term, cloud computing refers to any computer services that are performed remotely and (mostly) delivered over the internet to subscribers. These services can encompass anything from storage to processing and running apps and are normally delivered on an ad-hoc, on-demand basis – typically using a subscription model.

The benefits of cloud computing. In truth, the benefits of moving to cloud computing can vary tremendously from company to company. The scale and scope of the advantages you’ll gain from operating in the cloud will largely depend on how your company operates and the types of goods/services you provide. Nonetheless, as a general guide, working with a cloud provider can:

Reduce the cost of your IT services: Bottom line – running an internal network doesn’t come cheap. Between the costs of installing servers to making upgrades and general maintenance, the costs of IT can soon spiral out of control and make digital integration prohibitively expensive – particularly for Small to Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) firms. By outsourcing your IT, you’ll offload these substantial overheads to your cloud provider – plus get access to the latest, fastest tech.

Supercharge your existing tech: By definition, cloud computing relies on the power, storage and processing of remote machines – meaning even the lowest-powered device can be transformed into a processing powerhouse. While you should still invest in kit that’s fit for purpose (e.g. the best laptop you can afford plus other capable mobile devices), by drawing on remote power, you’ll be able to perform even highly complex tasks.

Benefit from a truly mobile workforce: The recent coronavirus pandemic overhauled many areas of life and society – not least of which was the requirement for home working imposed by lockdown and isolation measures. While we all hope the worst of the virus is now behind us, most industry and employment experts suggest it’s highly unlikely the previous Mon-Fri, 9-5 fixed hours ethos will ever return. Indeed, most analysts agree employees in the future will demand greater flexibility in terms of how and where they work. If you want to embrace mobile working, there is no better solution than to integrate the cloud into your operations and allow your workforce to go fully mobile.

24/7/365 security and support: If you’re running your own network and something goes wrong, it’s pretty much down to you to fix it. With a cloud services company, you’ll benefit from the considerable peace of mind that comes from knowing you’ve got a professional team of specialists to look after any problems.







