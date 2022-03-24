Yucatan Congress approved the initiative for all schools in Yucatán to have Internet

Unanimously, on Wednesday, March 23rd, the Plenary Session of the Yucatan State Congress approved the initiative that modifies various articles of the State Education Law so that students have internet in their schools.
(La Jornada Maya).- Representative Crescencio Gutiérrez González, from the Nueva Alianza political party, promoted this initiative stating that “in the recent reforms, legislation has been passed so that distance, online, virtual, semi-face-to-face and hybrid education is incorporated into the legislation, through digital platforms, television and radio, as well as through information, communication, knowledge and digital learning technologies with the aim of closing the digital gap that divides and brings inequality”.
For this to be possible, it is necessary that all educational establishments have access to technologies, known as “TICS”, especially after the pandemic made them more necessary than ever and evidenced the educational lag that we face in Mexico.
He recognized that a large part of the students was affected by the economic issue, but also because they did not have access to the established educational platforms and the teaching staff also had problems with this situation, since not all the teaching staff had internet at home and “much less in their school campuses”.
The initiative approved on Mrach 23rd, establishes, through the Education Law of the State of Yucatan, that the State itself must guarantee broadband internet service in public schools so that students and teachers have access to technology and close the digital divide and the inequalities it brings.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
