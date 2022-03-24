Mexico and France present humanitarian aid project for Ukraine to the UN

Mexico and France presented on Wednesday, March 24th, a project for humanitarian aid to reach the civilian population affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the UN General Assembly to the UN General Assembly.

(UN).- The document, entitled “Humanitarian Consequences of Aggression”, calls for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Russian armed forces from Ukrainian territory.

The text, which points out that the humanitarian consequences of the Russian aggression have a magnitude not seen in decades in Europe and expresses the rejection of the bombings and the siege of densely populated cities.

This humanitarian initiative of the international community is the least that the Ukrainian people deserve, and should endorse in action what the United Nations can and should do in the face of the suffering of any nation besieged by armed conflicts, said at the General Assembly the representative representative of the country before the UN, Juan Ramón de la Fuente.

Mexico, he added, is clear that the conditions for a humanitarian agreement for Ukraine do not exist in the UN Security Council.

He explained that the reality of the humanitarian situation in Ukraine as a result of the invasion by the Russian Federation is dramatic.

“Unfortunately, the deterioration will continue to escalate exponentially as long as there is no immediate cessation of hostilities,” said De la Fuente.

Therefore, he said, “this must be an inescapable priority of any humanitarian resolution: the cessation of hostilities.” However, he considered, “not all UN member states seem to agree with it.”

Nor, he added, does everyone want it to be mentioned that Article 2.4 of the United Nations Charter on the prohibition of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and political independence of States has been violated.

“Both are fundamental premises to stop the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” he said.

He said that reports indicate that there are 12 million people directly affected by the conflict, more than three and a half million refugees and more than one million internally displaced persons.

In addition, 90 percent of the people who have managed to go out to neighboring countries, whose solidarity Mexico recognized and praised, are women and children.

“These are overwhelming figures, it is inconceivable that a million and a half children have to flee their country in less than four weeks,” concluded the Mexican diplomat.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments